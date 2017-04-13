National Geographic Documentary Films has director Michael Bonfiglio’s From the Ashes, a doc about the coal industry, mining communities and their future under the Trump Administration. The film is set for an April 26 world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“From the Ashes is an important documentary that underscores one of the most dominant and controversial industries in the history of the United States,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, which plans a limited theatrical release this summer. The film will air globally on National Geographic later in 2017.

From the Ashes is produced by RadicalMedia and Sidney Beaumont, and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, as well as Jon Kamen, Katherine Oliver and Justin Wilkes, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies. National Geographic Documentary Films