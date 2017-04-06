Emmy-nominated Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country is moving to USA Network for its second season from its original home on sibling Esquire Network. Season 2 premieres Monday, April 10 at 11:05/10:05c following WWE Monday Night Raw.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country is the second series to make the move to USA from Esquire after the linear network ceased operations in January. American Ninja Warrior spinoff Team Ninja Warrior moved to USA from Esquire ahead of its upcoming premiere on April 18.

The eight-episode second season Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country takes place in Beaver County, western Pennsylvania, and focuses on a youth football league of players aged 12 to 13 years old. The series, recently nominated for a sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary, will continue to focus on how this working class community connects culturally, socially and emotionally through youth football.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country is produced by 441 Productions, Texas Crew Productions and Electro-Fish Films.

Season one aired on Esquire.