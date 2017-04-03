FremantleMedia has taken a 25% stake in Gurinder Chadha’s scripted indie outfit Bend It TV. Chadha, the Kenyan-born Brit director behind titles such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, is coming off of the back of her latest feature Viceroy’s House, which was released in the UK last month.

“Gurinder is a phenomenal storyteller and a real auteur; I’m thrilled to be working with her,” said Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia. “When we set out to build our scripted business, at the top of my list was working with and supporting the best creative talent in the world and this new partnership truly exemplifies that goal.”

Chadha added: “I am so impressed with Ceclie, Sarah [Doole, Director of Global Drama at FremantleMedia] and her team at FremantleMedia and their understanding and support for creative storytellers like me. I look forward to working on our vibrant, international drama slate and bringing our brand of stories to our global audience, now excitingly, on TV.”

FremantleMedia has made a number of investments in creative indies over the last 18 months across scripted, entertainment and factual including Abot Hameiri, Naked Entertainment, Man Alive Entertainment, Full Fat TV, Corona Pictures, Dr Pluto, Dancing Ledge, Wild Blue Media, Eureka, No Pictures Please, Fontaram, Kwai and Wildside.