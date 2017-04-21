EXCLUSIVE: Frank Serpico, the cop who in 1971 famously exposed corruption in the New York Police Department, is revisiting his story in Frank Serpico, a documentary that has its world premiere Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival. Serpico, of course, was the inspiration for Sidney Lumet’s 1973 film, which earned Al Pacino an Oscar nomination and is considered an American crime classic.

“My father said never run when you’re right,” Serpico shares in the film, directed by Antonino D’Ambrosio (Let Fury Have The Hour), who got the reclusive whistleblower to tell his full story.

In the docu, Serpico re-enacts key scenes from his life while real-life characters from his past add to the story, as do interviews with the likes of Luc Sante and John Turturro. He also discusses his issues with Lumet’s movie. The Film Sales Company is repping then pic.

Check out the clip above.