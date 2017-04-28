Four days after Fox News Channel debuted its new primetime lineup with The Five now at 9 PM, the cable newser today announced a replacement in the 5 PM slot.

FNC will premiere The Fox News Specialists, an hour-long political talk show on May 1. Co-hosted by FNC’s Eric Bolling, Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams, the program will air weeknights live at 5 PM ET from New York City.

Bolling has served as the co-host of The Five and continues to host Cashin’ In on Saturdays. Previously, he served as host of FBN’s Follow the Money, Happy Hour and FoxNews.com’s Strategy Room.

Timpf joined FNC in 2015 as a contributor and provides political commentary regularly to The Greg Gutfeld Show and across daytime and primetime programming. She is also a writer for National Review and the host of the podcast The Kat Timpf Show.

Williams also joined FNC in 2015 and currently serves as a contributor, occasionally appearing on Outnumbered and The Five. Prior to joining FNC, Williams served as a CBS News correspondent, HLN contributor and talk radio host for Los Angeles’ KFI AM640.

“Eric, Katherine and Eboni’s diverse opinions and backgrounds will provide our audience with an hour of informative and entertaining analysis on daily stories that are most important to Americans,” said Suzanne Scott, Executive Vice President of Programming. “The combination of the co-hosts’ expertise in business, millennial and legal topics, respectively, will make for lively and compelling discourse.”