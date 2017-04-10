Fox News Channel has a new CFO to replace Mark Kranz — who retired in August, and is said to have been offered immunity to testify in a federal investigation of 21st Century Fox payments to FNC employees who said former chief Roger Ailes sexually harassed them.

Co-Presidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine gave the job to Amy Listerman, who will begin on May 1 reporting to them. She will oversee all financial matters for FNC and Fox Business Network.

Listerman comes to FNC from Scripps Networks Interactive, where she was CFO and Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales and head of Advertising Sales Data Strategy. Previously she worked at NBC Universal, Goldman Sachs, and Procter & Gamble.

“Amy has an impressive track record of strong controllership, leading with integrity and partnering with management on growing new revenue streams,” Abernathy and Shine said in a joint statement. “We look forward to implementing her expertise across all of our business units.”

Listerman says that she has “always admired the strength and success of Fox News.”

She earned her MBA at Harvard Business School and graduated summa cum laude from University Of Notre Dame with a Bachelor Business Administration degree in Finance and Business Economics.