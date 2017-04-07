Fox Networks has become the latest to challenge the nation’s No. 2 cable company over its carriage fees. The group that features FX Networks, National Geographic, Fox Sports and 19 regional sports networks fired a shot across the bow today warning that it could cut off access to Charter’s 16 million Spectrum subscribers as early as Saturday.

“We are disappointed that despite our best efforts over many months to resolve the situation without disruption, Charter’s 16 million subscribers may lose access to a wide variety of programming,” the Fox group said in a statement (read it in full below). The dispute does not include the Fox broadcast network, Fox News Channel or Fox Business.

The Fox unit has put up a site, KeepMyNets.com, and began running an ad in impacted markets (see it above). The networks in a statement said pushed the fact the potential blackout would come as the NBA and NHL playoffs get underway and with the arrival of baseball season, and as per usual the site offers links to alternate providers.

“Fox is trying to gouge our customers using the increasingly common tactic of threats and removal of programming,” Charter said in a statement. “They are attempting to extort Charter for hundreds of millions of dollars. We will continue to work towards a fair agreement.”

Last month, Univision pulled down its Univision, Unimás, Galavisión, Univision Deportes and El Rey signals from Charter Spectrum’s service and its more than 2.5 million Hispanic customers. A temporary restraining order restored them the next day.

Cable companies want to pay the lower carriage rate paid by Time Warner Cable, which Charter acquired in May 2016; networks want the cabler to pay carriage rates it negotiated.

TWC was larger than Charter before they combined, which apparently enabled it to secure lower rates.

Here’s the Fox Network statement today: