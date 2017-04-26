UPDATED with statement from Shots Fired creators: Jonathan Demme’s most recent work behind the camera will be seen tonight in an episode of Fox’s Shots Fired that he directed, and the network will pay tribute to him following his death early this morning.

Fox’s tribute will include a memoriam end card honoring the Oscar-winning director, producer and screenwriter.

Tonight’s sixth episode of Fox’s new crime drama focuses on a riot that erupts between the citizens and police officers of Gate Station. The series, which premiered March 22, looks at the repercussions of a racially charged shooting in a fictional North Carolina town, as an unarmed white man is taken down by an African-American police deputy.

“We mourn the passing of Jonathan Demme,” said series creators Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood in a statement provided to Deadline. “He was a tremendous artist who shared our belief that art can change the world. He was a gift, and he made every one around him better. He taught us to care a little bit more, believe a little bit more and listen a little bit more. We will miss him.”

Demme died this morning of complications from esophageal cancer at the age of 73.