Fox has put in development a half-hour single-camera comedy series written by Erica Oyama, creator, writer and executive producer of the Yahoo/E! comedy series Burning Love, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The project is part of Fox’s initiative to buy and develop more series outside of the traditional pilot cycle.

Based on Oyama’s life, the family comedy centers on Olivia, a single mom, who returns to Alabama where her Japanese karate master father still lives and teaches. She joins the family business while enlisting her father’s help in toughening up her pessimistic nine year old son.

Oyama is producing the project alongside Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

At Fox/20th TV, Kapital has single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR. Additionally, Kapital is behind the CBS comedy series Life In Pieces, recently renewed for a third season, which is produced by 20th TV.

Oyama, whose TV series writing credits also include Childrens Hospital and NTSF:SD:SUV, is repped by UTA.