After serving as VP development for the past four years, Fox 21 TV Studios’ Andy Bourne has been promoted to SVP. He will continue to develop programs for cable channels and streaming services, reporting to Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke.

Bourne joined Fox TV Studios in 2013 and worked on the company’s USA Network drama project Queen Of the South. He continued on through FtvS’ merger with Fox 21, shepherding the pilot and the first season of Queen of The South, which was renewed for Season 2. He was instrumental in bringing in the drama project The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Aaron Kaplan and Common, and setting it up at Showtime, where it went to pilot and recently received a series order. Bourne also shepherded Veena Sud’s Seven Seconds, Fox 21 TVS’s first Netflix series.

“Since the merger of Fox 21 and FtvS, Andy has been responsible for or played a large role in a number of our new series,” Salke said. “It’s rare to find an executive who is as talented and passionate as he is well-liked and nice, and Andy is all of those things.”

Prior to coming FtvS, Bourne was Head of Development for Warren Littlefield’s company where he worked on the development of such series as My Generation, Keen Eddie and Do Over.

Bourne also briefly worked as head of Television for the graphic novel company Oni Press where he put together their first television pilot, The Sixth Gun at NBC/Uni TV, with Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal as executive producers.