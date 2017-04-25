Roadside Attractions has acquired domestic rights to Forever My Girl, a romantic drama produced by LD Entertainment from writer-director Bethany Ashton Wolf. Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe star in the pic, based on the Heidi McLaughlin novel, which will now hit theaters October 27. It’s the latest team-up for Roadside and LD, which has collaborated on seven films including 2011’s Albert Nobbs and 2010’s Javier Bardem-starrer Biutiful.

Forever My Girl centers on country music superstar Liam Page (Roe) who left his bride Josie (Rothe) at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. But he never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. When he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, he is faced with the consequences of all that he left behind.

Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag and John Benjamin Hickey co-star, and it features music written for the film by Brett Boyett.