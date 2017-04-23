Flower follows 17-year old Erica Vandross (Zoey Deutch) and her two friends as they spend their free time making money in unconventional ways, acting as self appointed, free-wheeling vigilantes of the San Fernando Valley. Everything changes for Erica when her mother (Kathryn Hahn) invites her boyfriend (Tim Heidecker) and his estranged son (Joey Morgan) to move in with them. Adam Scott also stars as an older man who catches Erica’s eye.

Winkler, the son of Happy Days star Henry Winkler, is a seasoned helmer of TV and film with credits that include Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The New Girl. His feature directorial debut Ceremony starring Uma Thurman, Jake Johnson and Michael Angarano premiered at the 2010 Toronto Film Festival and Magnolia distributed. Winkler is currently writing the upcoming Rocketeer reboot at Disney.

The script for Flower came to Winkler from Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green’s production company. The trio also serve as EPs along with Andrew Levitas. Alex McAulay, Matt Spicer and Winkler penned Flower. Producers are Spicer, Eric B. Fleischman, Brandon James, and Sean Tabibian.