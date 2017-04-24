HGTV has made it official. Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa will return for a 20-episode Season 7 of their hit house-flipping show.

There has been much speculation whether the couple would be back for the seventh season, following the announcement of their separation last year.

HGTV says five of the 20 episodes – more than a full-season order — are currently in post-production, with filming of the remaining episodes continuing through the fall. In season 7, Tarek and Christina will continue to focus on finding, buying, renovating and flipping homes for profit in Southern California. The new season is scheduled to air in December 2017.

HGTV cameras captured the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina’s house-flipping business, which they spent several years building, as well as their family life. When they separated last year, they told People that they planned to continue to work together professionally, but up to now, it had not been confirmed that they would both be back for the new season.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” said Christina.

“From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop,” added Tarek.

“Tarek and Christina’s expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons,” said Allison Page, General Manager, U.S. Programming and Development, HGTV, Food Network & Travel Channel. “The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success.”

Flip or Flop has been a ratings success, attracting more than 17 million total viewers during its last season. It also inspired an HGTV franchise that will feature house flipping experts working in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville and Chicago.