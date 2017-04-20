EXCLUSIVE: Monument Releasing has acquired North American distribution rights to Mark Webber’s latest film Flesh and Blood, the indie that premiered at SXSW this year to critical acclaim. The company will release the film theatrically this fall. It marks Webber’s fourth feature film as director.

“Flesh and Blood is a film that is very close to my heart, and it takes a special crew who thinks outside of the box and is attuned to the ever-changing distribution landscape to assure that this film gets seen,” said Webber. “We have that all-in partnership with Monument, who still values a solid theatrical release in this streaming age.”

New York-based Monument Releasing was founded by Ryan Kampe to distribute independent and international films. It will next release the musical comedy Footnotes, starring Pauline Etienne, in July 2017. (Previous releases include Metamorphoses, Chronic, Charlie’s Country, and She’s Lost Control).

Flesh and Blood, written, directed and starring Mark Webber, stars his family in a hybrid narrative and documentary that explores a man returning home from prison (Webber) to live with his Mom and teenage brother in inner-city Philadelphia. Attempts to rebuild his life become frustrated by struggles with sobriety, a strained relationship with his activist mother, the neglect of a teenage brother with Aspergers and a rehashed cycle of abandonment by addict fathers. A dysfunctional family tree soon emerges whose every branch is not only broken but likely unrepairable.

The film also stars Webber’s real-life mother, activist Cheri Honkala, as well as Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black).

Webber previously wrote, directed, and starred in The Ever After and The End of Love. As an actor, he has also been in numerous films including Green Room and Gus Van Sant’s upcoming Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.

Flesh and Blood is produced by Teresa Palmer, Webber, Dustin Hughes, David Rogers, Jason Tseng, and Tim Dowlin, and executive produced by Glenn Rigberg and Chris Blair.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Kampe and Ania Trzebiatowska for Monument Releasing, and the filmmakers were repped by Inphenate along with Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.