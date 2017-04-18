Netflix has set a June 2 premiere date for Season 2 of Flaked, the sitcom starring Will Arnett as an ostensibly recovering-alcoholic self-help guru living a meandering slacker life in Venice, CA.

Netflix

The Season 2 logline: Chip (Arnett) returns to Venice after a short exile and finds that he is no longer welcome. People have not forgotten that he sold out the local community. And for what? Chip has lost everything: his store, his friends, his reputation, his bicycle — he doesn’t even have a guest house to live in. All he’s got left is London (Ruth Kearney), and she’s beginning to look elsewhere — spiritually, if not physically.

More on the sophomore season, per Netflix: Chip starts to claw his way back into the affections of the community, first asking Dennis (David Sullivan) to be his sponsor, then helping his friend in a new business venture and even doing an honest day’s work. But the lies are never too far behind, and just when it looks as though he’s won back his friend and stabilized his relationship, everything splinters again and he slips back into the bottle. It becomes clear that he needs to make some choices: his best friend or the love of his life. Lies or sobriety.

George Basil, Robert Wisdom and Lina Esco co-star in the series, which Arnett co-created with Mark Chappell. They also exec produce alongside Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz.