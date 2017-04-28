EXCLUSIVE: Young actor Fionn Whitehead, who will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s WWII drama Dunkirk, has signed with UTA for agency representation.

Starring Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles, Dunkirk follows the moment the Third Reich successfully conquered France, putting it in position to begin the eight-month-long aerial Blitz campaign against Britain a few months later. Warner Bros. is releasing it July 21.

The up-and-comer stars opposite Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci in Richard Eyre’s upcoming drama The Children Act and was seen in stage in the production of Glenn Waldron’s Natives.

Whitehead will continue to be repped by Curtis Brown and Piekoff Mahan.