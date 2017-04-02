Last night’s Final Four games on CBS scored an average 16.8 million viewers, the second most-watched Final Four in 19 years. Viewership of the two games (Gonzaga vs. South Carolina and North Carolina vs. Oregon) was up +44% over last year.

So far, the NCAA Tournament is averaging 10.4 million viewers, up +14% from last year. CBS Sports/Turner Sports’ coverage is the second-highest viewer average through the Final Four since 1994. NCAA March Madness Live has generated an all-time best 93.5 million live video streams through the Final Four.

With North Carolina squeaking by Oregon 77-76, the game was watched by an average of 18.8 million viewers, up +46% from 2016, and the second highest viewer average for the late Final Four game in 19 years. The game peaked with 20.5 million viewers from 11:00-11:15 pm ET.

The earlier Gonzaga-South Carolina (77-73 for Gonzaga) game delivered an average of 14.7 million viewers, up +40% from a year ago, making it the second most-watched Final Four game in that window since 2005. The game peaked with 20.6 million viewers from 8:15-8:27 PM.

(All numbers are from Nielsen Media Research, Fast Nationals based on Live + SD data stream for the 2017 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, through Final Four round compared historical NCAA Tournament through 1991.)