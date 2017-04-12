Nearly three years into California’s revamped and expanded $330 million Film and Television tax credit program, feature production in Los Angeles took a big hit in the early months of 2017, according to FilmLA.

Falling to levels not seen since 2012, on-location film production was down a harsh 36.3% in the first quarter of this year as compared to the same time period in 2016. Despite tentpoles like Disney’s now wrapped Ava DuVernay directed A Wrinkle In Time being awarded the tax incentives last year and working in the county, the non-profit permitting body had no real explanation for the crash. “Feature production levels are proving highly cyclical and difficult to evaluate on a quarter-by-quarter basis,” said FilmL.A. President Paul Audley with the release of the disappointing data today. “Last year local Feature production hit a seven-year high — so trendspotting in this segment requires a deeper dive.”

Also coming off an overall 2016 that saw record levels of on-location production almost across the board, the steep shoot days decline from Q1 2016 in features was not the only double digit hit.

While on the whole, overall Q1 2017 production was pretty steady with the same period last year, with a mere 2.1% dip, TV Pilots got whacked down 15.5% from Q1 2016. Rubbing sandpaper on that raw wound, and as you can see on these charts, those 223 shoot days are also down 17.1% on the five-year average for that category. Looking at other aspects of the TV business, TV Dramas stumbled 8.4% from Q1 2016 but were actually up 4.1% over the five-year average. As stage availability and location managers around town can tell you themselves, TV Comedies are certainly up and the FilmLA stats back that up too. The category rose 9.2% in shoot days in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016 and had a strong 37.2% increase over the five-year average. TV Reality was basically the same as last year with 1,162 shoot days or a 0.9% increase.

Put together, on-location TV production was virtually the same as Q1 2016 with a tiny 0.6% slip. With all that math, there is one piece of data that looks 30,000 feet promising, especially with the recent indications that Netflix is aiming to consolidate its output in and around Tinseltown – TV production in L.A. is up 10.3% over the five-year average.

In that perspective, the next application round to the California Film Commission for tax credits for TV projects runs May 22-29, with an announcement expected around July 1 on who were the lucky ones. The latest film round receipients were revealed in Febuary, with the latest version of A Star Is Born and a Clint Eastwood-directed pic among the projects getting a piece of the $100 million on the table. Another film round will be open from June 19-27, with winners announced around July 24.