Fans of Ryan Murphy’s latest show Feud: Bette And Joan have much to look forward to. Not only has it already been renewed for a second and third season, but Season 2 will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana, beginning with divorce and ending with Diana’s death, according to Murphy.

“The next one is about Charles and Diana,” he confirmed at an FX’ Emmy event in Los Angeles tonight. “We are shooting I think in the late fall and I’m casting Charles and Diana.”

Following a screening of Bette And Joan’s finale which will air Sunday night on FX, Murphy participated in a panel discussion alongside fellow executive producer Dede Gardner and Oscar winners Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who play Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, respectively.

Season 2 will also see Sarandon and Lange continuing their tenure as producers on the show, Murphy said.

“I think having a show called Feud is interesting,” Murphy said, “because I love when Kathy (Bates, as Joan Blondell) says feuds are about pain. So Charles and Diana’s story literally begins with filing the divorce papers. It’s about that pain of the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death.”

Asked whether Sarandon and Lange will also have roles in the next season, Murphy said, “Always, always.”