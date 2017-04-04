EXCLUSIVE: Just as production company Survival Pictures has done for the Oscar Isaac-Christian Bale epic The Promise, another filmmaking team is promising to give up money made by their film to help charities. The latest film to do this will be Will Gardner, which will star Max Martini, Omari Hardwick, Lily Rabe, Gary Sinise, Robert Patrick, Dermot Mulroney, Elisabeth Röhm, JoBeth Williams, Stuart Margolin and Holt McCallany.

The Mona Vista Productions filmmaking team of Martini and Mike Hagerty say that 30% of the film’s profits will end up in the hands of three charities.

Will Gardner tells the story is about an Iraq War veteran suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) who goes on a spirited motorcycle journey across America. Martini (13 Hours, Captain Phillips) penned the script ans also directs.

Mona Vista Productions says it will give 30% of the films profits to three charities that assist soldiers suffering from TBI, PTSD and homelessness: Higher Ground, Warriors Heart and Special Operations Charity Network. Having dealt with victims with both TBI and PTSD, the need is tremendous. Hopefully, the filmmakers will make sure that 100% of donations from the film will go directly to those who so desperately need the help rather than to administration fees, overhead or salaries.

The production company for The Promise donated 100% of its proceeds from the film to various non-profit organizations.

Will Gardner is being produced by Lee Ettinger and Tony Mark. Executive Producers are Mary Vernieu, Tanya Hill and Matthew Hanson. Martini is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.