Ahead of its Season 3 premiere on June 4, AMC has given a Season 4 renewal to Fear The Walking Dead, hit companion series to The Walking Dead. In addition, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) are boarding as co-showrunners, starting with season four. Additionally, Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and showrunner of The Walking Dead will become an executive producer of Fear the Walking Dead.

It was previously announced that FTWD showrunner Dave Erickson would be transitioning off of the show following completion of production of season 3 to develop new products for AMC Studios.

“We’re very excited to continue the journey of Fear The Walking Dead, and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.

“We are thrilled to be joining Fear The Walking Dead and couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show,” said Chambliss and Goldberg. “We love this universe and are truly honored to have the chance to contribute to it.”

FTWD is coming off a strong second half of Season 2, averaging 5.3 million viewers per episode, including 3.4 million adults 25-54 and 3 million adults 18-49 in live+3.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, David Erickson and Scott M. Gimple and produced by AMC Studios.