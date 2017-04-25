Faye Dunaway is speaking out publicly for the first time about the unforgettable Oscar Best Picture snafu when, alongside Warren Beatty, she mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of Moonlight. The actress sat down with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News where she opened up about the mixup and how she thought Beatty’s hesitation was because he was trying to be funny, not because he was confused.

“So he took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” Dunaway explained in the video below. “He paused. He looked over me, offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people …”

“Little dramatic pause, maybe,” Holt asked.

“A dramatic pause. But it’s part of his charm,” the actress added. “And I read the name of the film on the card.”

Holt continued by saying that “it clearly wasn’t your fault,” then asked if she felt “stung by it?”

“Yeah, completely. And we were, I won’t say deer in the headlight,” Dunaway said. “But you are completely stunned. You don’t know what has happened.”

When asked if she was angry about the situation, she replied, “No, I was very guilty. I thought, ‘I could have done something, surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on the top of the card?’”

Holt will have more with Dunaway tomorrow morning on Today.