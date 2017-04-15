Fate of the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is doing some damage control after a public relations crash earlier this week. In a clip posted Monday on BET’s website, Gibson launched an ugly, sexist rant against “sluts” and “skeezers,” and is now apologizing by saying, in part, “My mother taught me better than this.”

In the BET interview, Gibson railed against “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women” who are “never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They’re ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

He encouraged single women to “hold out until God sends you what’s yours.” In a very odd way of promoting his latest movie, Gibson went on: “You have women that are active out in these streets, they’re going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

The backlash didn’t take long, especially after Wendy Williams called him out. “Who made him the moral police?” (Watch her take-down, below).

As his new film was opening to what looks like worldwide box office records – see Deadline’s report here – Gibson was busy with a social media apology tour. One very long Instagram post (see it in full, below) reads, “I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages.”

Here are the apologies, followed by Williams’ reprimand.