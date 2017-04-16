Refresh for latest…: Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious has shot off to a record $432.3M debut at the international box office. Couple that with domestic’s $100.2M launch and the worldwide debut is $532.5M, the biggest global opening for a film, ever. So, move over Indominous Rex and Kylo Ren, F8 in 63 territories this weekend bested both Jurassic World‘s record offshore debut of $316.7M; and, with North America, Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $529M worldwide bow.

A clear No. 1 in all markets where it opened this frame, F8 dusted myriad records: It is the biggest opening weekend of all time in 17; the top Universal bow in 21; and the biggest Fast & Furious franchise start in 32.

The bulk of overseas comes from China which was the linchpin this weekend — when F7 opened in 2015, it did so without the Middle Kingdom in the first suite. The gross there is a staggering $190M. That’s the biggest 3-day start of all time and the No. 1 debut for a Hollywood film. It is the 2nd best opening weekend ever behind only 2016’s local title, The Mermaid, which had the benefit of four days of previews over the New Year period last year.

For F Gary Gray’s turn at the wheel of this 16-year-old series, the big swing was having China included in the launch (Russia, too, at $14.1M). Folks ahead of the weekend were seeing the F8 debut in the mid-$300s overseas, with some going as high as $400M. But it was always going to hinge on the Middle Kingdom. F7 currently holds the record as the No. 1 import at $391.3M and it would be foolish to bet against F8 getting to that ballpark when the dust settles. Local buzz is strong and there is nothing coming up that looks likely to run it off the road.

Apart from China, the top grossing territories include Mexico $17.8M; the UK ($17M); Russia ($14.1M); Germany ($13.6M); Brazil ($12.8M); France ($10.5M); Korea ($10.5M); India ($10.4M); and Taiwan ($9.7M).

Is $1B worldwide possibly on the cards further down the line? Sure — and if not, it’ll be close. These sorts of films are always going to be frontloaded, so it’s a question of how the multiple comes in. It could range overall from a 2.1x-2.5x with some smaller markets over-indexing to a 3 or even a 5. Local reviews are good on this entry for a franchise that crosses cultural divides and plays to a, ahem, universal, audience. There is also clear play ahead for F8 until Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 begins offshore rollout on April 25.

In IMAX, there’s $31.1M in Vin Diesel’s trunk. This was the widest release ever for the format with 1079 screens and sets a new April opening record, topping F7’s $20.7M bow. Overall, it’s the 4th biggest opening ever for IMAX.

Internationally, F8 put $22.6M in the tank on 681 IMAX screens, 395 in China. That’s second only to Universal’s Jurassic World ($23.2M). In China, $14M gives IMAX the 2nd biggest 3-day, behind Warcraft ($15.2M, also a Universal picture, with Legendary). F8 got off the block with a 45% jump on F7 in Middle Kingdom local currency. Elsewhere, it is the No. 1 IMAX opening ever in India, the UAE, Belgium, Egypt, Argentina and others. Per-screen averages are remarkable in Sweden ($120K), Angola ($103K), UAE ($73K), Puerto Rico ($72K), Taiwan ($71K), Denmark ($63K), Argentina ($57K), Netherlands ($55K), and Indonesia ($55K).

There’s more detail to come on F8 below.

In other titles playing this weekend, Logan, the X-Men series spinoff film starring Hugh Jackman from 20th Century Fox, just hit another milestone today, crossing the $600M worldwide mark. Disney’s Beauty And The Beast, which crossed $1B earlier this week, is now at $1.043B and has become the 22nd highest-grossing movie of all time globally, notably topping Zootopia, Finding Dory and Jurassic Park.

MORE…