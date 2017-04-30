Refresh for latest…: With Saturday’s grosses factored in, Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious has crossed $1B at the worldwide box office, landing at $1.06B through today. The split is currently $867.6M international and $192.7M domestic. This is the 5th movie in the studio’s 105-year history to reach the mark. Directed by F Gary Gray, the 8th installment in the $4B+ franchise joins Jurassic World ($1.67B), Furious 7 ($1.52B), Illumination’s Minions ($1.16B) and Jurassic Park ($1.04B) at the top of Universal’s box office pantheon.

Vin Diesel and the gang held the No. 1 spot at the domestic, international and global box office for two weeks, and are expected to remain on top again this weekend in North America for the third frame.

When it bowed across Easter weekend, F8 sped off to the biggest global opening of all time with $542M — $98.8M domestic and $443.2M, the latter also a record.

Among other records, F8 set a new opening weekend benchmark in China with the largest three-day launch ever at $199.1M. This weekend, it passed Furious 7 in local currency to become the highest-grossing import ever. It’s now at 2.43B RMB and $361M.

