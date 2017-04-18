Universal’s The Fate of the Furious has its pedal to the metal at the B.O. and is zooming past the $600M mark worldwide today.

Stateside, the movie grossed $8.5M yesterday, making is the second-highest-grossing Monday for a film in April behind the $14M made by Furious 7 two years ago. F8‘s Monday was even higher than The Jungle Book‘s first Monday a year ago, which was $7M. Through four days, F8 stands at $107.3M. Given discount Tuesdays around the country, look for an improvement at the B.O. re F8‘s Monday figure. The pic is crossing $500M abroad today. Industry projections believe that F8 ends its run at $250M stateside and $1.2B-$1.3B worldwide, which would put it in or near the all-time top 10 globally.

Offices were closed overseas yesterday due to Easter Monday, and Uni reports that the official numbers for F8 are still a record, sideswiping Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $529M global debut. Including the domestic B.O. of $98.78M, the global opening weekend for The Fate of the Furious was $535.9M.

