Refresh for latest…: In its second lap around the international box office, Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious put another $163.4M in the tank. That lifts the offshore cume to $744.8M in 65 markets, and the global rally to $908.4M. The latest entry in the 16-year-old franchise is still No. 1 everywhere. Worldwide, it will leave $1B in the rear view this coming week.

China continued to show its love for the family with a further $58.5M in the sophomore session, taking the local cume to $318.9M (2.1B RMB). That turbo-charges the pic past Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2B RMB) to become the No. 2 import of all time in the Middle Kingdom. Furious 7 still holds the record as the biggest imported pic ever with 2.4B RMB and the current film is expected to use its horsepower to get past that. China is in high gear on the movie and there’s plenty of track ahead.

Rounding out the Top 5 markets are Mexico ($29.9M), the UK ($29.3M), Brazil ($26.2M) and Germany ($24.4M). In IMAX, the gang drove off to another $10.1M global for $50.2M after two frames.

Also notable, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast took a bow in Japan, the final release market, and twirled onstage with a delightful $12.8M opening to well outperform its live-action comps. The global total is now $1.1B.

