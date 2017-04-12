The two-time Oscar nominated actor of such films as The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain will play the young Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Toby Emmerich, President and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Pictures announced the news today.

Law will portray Dumbledore before the long-white-bearded wizard became the Headmaster at Hogwarts, as he has been known in the Harry Potter books and movies. When we meet him in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor. He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs.

J.K. Rowling is penning the sequel to the second movie which is based on a Hogwarts textbook in the Harry Potter universe. Part 2 will find an even darker world where Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances.

In making the announcement, Emmerich said in a statement, “As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast, playing a character so universally adored. Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros. family for years and we’re excited to embark on this new adventure with him.”

Director David Yates added, “Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them grossed over $813M at the global box office, and minted an estimated profit close to $165M. At a Harry Potter fan event back in October, Rowling announced that the franchise would include five titles in total, each taking place in a different city around the world. Fantastic Beasts opens on Nov. 16, 2018.

Law was recently starred in the HBO series The Young Pope and can next be seen in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates, WME, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.