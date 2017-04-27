EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen has joined Ron Perlman, Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Facinelli and Nadine Velazquez in Michael Caton-Jones’ Asher, a film about a Mossad member-turned-gun-for-hire in New York who is living the good life but at the end of his career. When one of his final gigs goes upside down on a job involving a woman, he has to make a life-altering decision.

The original script was written by Jay Zaretsky. Josh Crook, Adam Folk, Perlman and Brian Wilkins are listed as producers on this one. Janssen, who played Jean Grey in the X-Men movies has been in a number of TV shows including recently The Blacklist: Redemption, The Blacklist and How To Get Away With Murder.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Brookside Artist Management.