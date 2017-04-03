USA Network has picked up a second season of Falling Water, its supernatural thriller drama from the late Henry Bromell, Brotherhood creator Blake Masters, The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Rémi Aubuchon (Falling Skies) has been tapped as showrunner for Season 2 of the series, replacing Masters in the role. Masters will remain as an executive producer

Possibly a better fit for sibling Syfy than general entertainment network USA, Falling Water is USA’s lowest rated series, averaging 461,000 viewers and 0.14 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day. But its dense mythology, solid +30%+ L3 DVR gains and steady viewership, an indication that the show has built a small but devoted fan base, made Falling Water a solid binge prospect for a streaming service. As we reported in December, the series was taken out and landed a deal with Amazon for exclusive SVOD rights. The pact helped secure a Season 2 renewal by USA of the series, produced by sibling Universal Cable Prods.

“Falling Water turns the traditional dramatic thriller on its head by tapping into the power of something we all have access to: dreams,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing this bold, completely unique story.”

This is the second USA series saved by a multi-platform deal. Falling Water joins comedy Playing House, which now has its premiere on VOD via a pact with Xfinity. Helping Falling Water’s cause is the fact that it is owned by USA, giving the network more flexibility to stick with a show that may not deliver on linear TV if it brings revenue to its studio.

“With its striking visuals and stylized narrative, Falling Water creates a world where dreams have a dramatic impact on reality,” said Jeff Wachtel, President, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Gale and Blake executed a thought-provoking and resonant first season. We’re delighted to welcome Rémi to the creative team – and we can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”

Season 2 of Falling Water follows three unrelated people whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams – and by extension, the dreamers themselves. They must now determine how to use their gifts once they realize the fate of the world rests with them. The series stars David Ajala, Will Yun Lee and Lizzie Brochere.

Aubuchon recently served as the showrunner on TNT’s sci-fi series Falling Skies and PlayStation’s superhero drama Powers. He also co-executive produced Fox’s 24 before creating and executive producing The Lyon’s Den starring Rob Lowe. Additionally, Aubuchon co-created Syfy’s Caprica, a spinoff of Battlestar Galactica.