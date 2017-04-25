Scripps is teaming with Grammy-winning country singer Faith Hill on a new daytime lifestyle talk show slated to launch September 18 on Scripps-owned stations across the country.

The untitled original program is created and executive produced by Hill, Happy Street Entertainment co-founder Lisa Erspammer (The Oprah Winfrey Show) and Sandbox Entertainment president and CEO Jason Owen, in partnership with the E.W. Scripps Company.

Fellow country singer and TV personality Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning New York City journalist Ben Aaron will host the show, which focuses on everyday living and activities, covering everything from cooking, gardening, entertaining and home design to beauty and fashion.

Scripps will debut the show in 20 of its 24 television markets, and Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution will distribute the show in national syndication.