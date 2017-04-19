Creed star Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-nominated Michael Shannon have been set to star in Fahrenheit 451, the HBO Films adaptation that has been in development at the premium network. The latest movie version of Ray Bradbury’s iconic sci-fi novel is being directed by Shannon’s 99 Homes helmer Ramin Bahrani, who co-wrote the script with his 99 Homes co-scribe Amir Naderi and is executive producing.

The dystopian novel, originally published in 1953, depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books, Montag (Jordan), a young fireman, forsakes his world, battles his mentor Beatty (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity.

David Coatsworth is producing. Jordan is also an executive producer via his Outlier Productions along with Brace Cove Productions’ Sarah Green, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen.

Since his breakout role as Apollo Creed’s son in Creed, Jordan became attached to star in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair at MGM, and he’s currently shooting Marvel’s Black Panther. He and Outlier are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, and Bloom, Hergott.

Shannon, coming off an Oscar-nominated turn in Nocturnal Animals, is repped by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment and Morris Yorn.