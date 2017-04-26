ESPN confirmed that there’ll be a new round of layoffs today that one source says could hit about 100 of the company’s roughly 1,000 public facing on-air announcers and dot-com writers.

No one has been identified yet. These disclosures likely will trickle out once the people affected are told.

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions,” ESPN President John Skipper says in a memo to staffers.

Changes in ESPN content must “go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble,” he says. That means “we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.”

ESPN said in March that the layoffs announced today were a possibility.

So far this year sports viewing on Disney networks is down about 4%, Pivotal Research Group’s Brian Wieser noted this week.

But commentary shows such as ESPN’s SportsCenter have been especially hard hit as fans increasingly find the latest scores and video clips on their smart phones. ESPN’s commentary shows are down 16% so far this year, the analyst says.

Disney reported ESPN’s ad sales fell 7% in the last three months of 2016, while programming and production costs grew. Some of that was due to the shifting mix of games in the quarter vs. the previous year.

Costs will continue to rise, however, as the company absorbs the higher price of its new NBA rights deal.

The company plans to launch an ESPN-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service later this year with niche sports events it doesn’t offer to pay TV customers.

“The most important thing for ESPN is to continue to support and nurture their program offerings,” CEO Bob Iger told analysts in February. “Second to that, you have to be willing to either create or experience some disruption as we migrate from what has been a more traditionally distributed world to a more modern or more non-traditional distribution world. And some of that we’re going to end up doing to ourselves, meaning we understand that there is disruption, but we believe we have to be a disruptor, too.”