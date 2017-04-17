Erica Ash, who currently co-stars in Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, is attached to star in Miss Me This Christmas, a holiday indie from director Kenny Young and written by Yvette Foy and Marni Martin. The film centers on Regina (Ash) and her estranged husband Franklin, music industry heavyweights who were married on Christmas Day and are facing a divorce on their anniversary unless they can be honest with each other and themselves. Redaric Willias, Eva Marcille, Allen Maldonado, Brely Evans and Richard Gant co-star. Greg Cope White is producing while Sean Dwyer and Elizabeth Cullen exec produce. Ash will also co-star in the film’s followup You Can’t Fight Christmas and record original songs for the romantic comedies. Ash, whose upcoming film slate includes Susan Walter’s A Little Something for Your Birthday with Sharon Stone and Famke Janssen, is repped by APA and AGS Media, Inc.

Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Panamanian actress Patricia De Leon has been cast in Suretone Pictures/Film Incito’s family drama One Nation Under God, joining Kevin Sorbo, Casper Van Dien, and Antonio Sabato Jr. Written and directed by Lisa Arnold, the film centers on a high school where “one nation under God” is not part of the pledge of allegiance, prompting a student to question the decision. The simple questioning of faith, government, and free speech prompts a national conversation in a presidential race. De Leon plays a widowed, single parent who finds herself in the crossroads as she questions her faith during the national debate. Repped by Gwenn Pepper and Jeff Goldberg, De Leon’s recent credits include guest stints on ABC’s Notorious and Scorpion on CBS.