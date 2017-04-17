Here’s one contract that MGM won’t have to worry about after it buys Viacom and Lionsgate’s stakes in Epix: The premium network says today that it renewed its distribution agreement with Frontier Communications.

Frontier’s 1.4 million video customers will continue to have the opportunity to subscribe to Epix, Epix 2, Epix Hits and Epix Drive-In — both in packages and individually. Those who pay for the service will be able to access its content on Epix.com and its app.

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

“Epix has been an important part of our offerings,” says Frontier Video Technology and Content SVP Steve Ward. “Epix adds value to our customers’ viewing experience with thousands of titles and a wide range of content.”

Epix EVP of Content Distribution Sandy Ashendorf calls Frontier “a strong partner over the past few years.”

Deals like this one are important for Epix. It isn’t carried by the two largest distributors — AT&T’s DirecTV and Comcast — although it is on Charter, Dish Network, Cox, and Verizon FiOS systems.

Early this month MGM agreed to pay $1.03 billion for Viacom’s 49.8% interest and Lionsgate’s 31.2% of the premium network business. The partners expect the deal to close this month, following approval by antitrust officials.