Entertainment One has renewed its first-look deal with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez’ documentary production company Creature Films.

Under the pact, first launched in April 2015, the partnership has produced docuseries Streets of Compton for A&E, which was nominated for an Image Award and IDA Award, and the recently announced L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

“Our collaboration with Creature Films has brought to life an impressive slate of outstanding projects across a number of top networks,” said Tara Long, EVP, Alternative Programming, eOne Television. “We are proud of the continued success of this partnership and look forward to working with Mark, Kevin and their innovative team for years to come.”

Creature Films and eOne are currently in production on The Notorious Life of Biggie Smalls, the premiere film in the relaunch of A&E’s Biography franchise, which is being directed by Ford. Additional projects include The Ride for MTV International and two separate documentary projects about the LA Riots: LA Burning, a collaboration with Executive Producer John Singleton, for A&E, and LA Riots: 25 Years Later for History Channel.

Ford and Lopez’s producing and show-running credits include MTV’s Laguna Beach and Taking the Stage, VH1’s long-running Emmy-nominated series Behind the Music, Bravo’s Kandi Factory and There Goes the Motherhood. They have also produced and directed praised music documentaries such as NWA: The World’s Most Dangerous Group, Let’s Spend the Night Together, and Uprising: Hip Hop and the LA Riots, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. They are repped by WME and Mortar Media.