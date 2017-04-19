Entertainment One and Italy’s Palomar are teaming for a new series based on the life and times of Muammar Gaddafi and the effects he had on the world today. Gaddafi is being developed by Gomorrah writer Roberto Saviano and is created and written by Saviano and Nadav Schirman (The Green Prince).

Story is based on the life of the former Libyan revolutionary, a man with a bottomless desire for power who wanted a worldwide revolution. Gaddafi, a tyrant, was an enigmatic leader who came from the desert and tried to conquer the world and a man who believed in his vision for Libya but ended up being killed by his own people.

“This is a TV series about a warrior, a dreamer, who becomes a savage and merciless tyrant,” said Saviano. “It’s the story of an adventurer from the desert, a rock ‘n roll tyrant, who self-ascribed terrorist attacks he didn’t organize and associations with terrorist groups that he did not know in order to have the monopoly on one of his most important assets – fear.”

EOne President of Global Scripted Programming Pancho Mansfield said: “As international co-productions continue to be a very important part of our global content strategy, we are thrilled to partner with Palomar, who share our passion for creating bold dramas.”

Palomar President Carlo Degli Esposti added: “We are starting a new terrific endeavour and we are very proud of doing it with eOne. We will tell an untold, visionary, tragic story of madness.”

Saviano and Schirman will exec produce the series, which is being spearheaded by eOne’s Carrie Stein and Polly Williams and Palomar’s Esposti and Nicola Serra. EOne is handling worldwide rights.

Saviano is an Italian journalist, writer and essayist. His bestselling first novel Gomorrah, about the Italian criminal organization Camorra, was published in April 2006. He collaborated in the screenplay of the film based on his book, which was directed by Matteo Garrone. The film won the Grand Prix at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.