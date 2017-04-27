There were some serious flashback braids, a very hot mic and the appearance of Eva Longoria as a gaming commissioner on Empire (2.1/8) last night but there was also ratings pain.

Back after a week off, the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created Fox drama was down 9% among adults 18-49 from its last original to hit a brand new series low. With a few exceptions, these demo basements for the still highest rated show of the night are becoming almost commonplace in Empire’s third season, especially since the Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson-led show returned from its winter break on March 22. Last night’s low was down a tenth from the previous Empire rock-bottom rating of April 5.

Still, with Shots Fired (0.8/3) even with its April 19 airing, Fox was the winner in the demo category once again with a 1.4/6 rating. Helped by a rising Designated Survivor (1.1/4), up 10%, ABC was tied with CBS for second place among the 18-49s with a 1.2/5. The House of Moonves was first in total viewership with 6.6 million watching and a demo even Survivor (1.7/7) the most watched individual show of Wednesday’s primetime with 8.4 million sets of eyeballs. Demowise, Criminal Minds (1.2/5) and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.8/3) were also even for CBS with their last originals.

Fox can take some relief, small as it is, that Empire was not the only show on last night that sunk to lows. Though the Kiefer Sutherland starring POTUS drama was up, ABC’s comedies all stumbled to season lows. Back after a few weeks of encores, The Goldbergs (1.4/6), Speechless (1.2/5), and back-to-back black-ish (1.2/5, 1.2/4) were all down a tenth from their previous lows of this year.

Blindspot (0.9/3) was the same as its last original of April 5, but NBC saw Law & Order: SVU (1.1/4) and Chicago P.D. (1.2/4) both down a tenth. The CW’s Arrow (0.5/2) and The 100 (0.3/4) were both the same as their last originals.