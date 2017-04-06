There was a big birthday party on Empire (2.2/8) last night but they probably aren’t celebrating over at Fox this morning.

On a night that saw only Chicago P.D. (1.3/5) moving up among adults 18-49 from last week, the hip-hop blockbuster took an 8% stumble in the key demo and 9% in viewers from its March 29 show. The dips drag the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created show to a brand new series low – a week after Empire fell to its previous low. All of which is bringing the show down hard in its third season from the towering ratings heights it used to regularly command.

Still, already renewed for a fourth season, the declining Empire was still easily the highest rated show of the night and Fox won Wednesday as usual among the 18-49s with a 1.6/6 – though that overall rating is down a tenth from last week. Empire lead-in Shots Fired (0.9/3) was itself down a tenth from its March 29 airing.

With the Windy City cop show up 18% from its fast affiliate result of last week, Chicago P.D. currently stands 8% higher that its final adjusted rating of March 29. Otherwise, it was a night of declines or holding steady across the rest of the night with ABC’s Modern Family (1.8/7) also hitting a series low. The much awarded comedy was down 10% in the demo in fast affiliates and 14% from the final 18-49 numbers of last week, which were adjusted up as Modern Family commonly is.

CBS was the most watched net of the night with 6.65 million, which is basically the same as last week, and a steady Survivor (1.7/7) was the most watched show of the night with 8.29 million tuning in. That audience number is actually up a tiny bit for the Mark Burnett EP’d competition series over last week, which saw a demo adjustment up a tenth in the final numbers. Criminal Minds (1.2/5) and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.8/3) were the same and down a tenth from their March 29 shows respectively.

ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.5/6) and black-ish (1.3/5) were down 12% and 13% respectively while Speechless (1.3/5) returned even with its last original after last week’s preemption for the soft preview of Imaginary Mary. POTUS drama Designated Survivor (1.1/4) was also the same as last week’s demo result. NBC’s Blindspot (0.9/3) and Law & Order: SVU (1.1/4) were also even with their March 29 shows.

The CW was all encores on Wednesday.