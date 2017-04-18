The Television Academy said today that Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life will compete in the Primetime Emmy Awards as a limited series after a petition was submitted by show’s producers. The ruling puts the revival of the series in the same pool as the likes of Fargo, American Horror Story and American Crime.

Last year, FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson won the Emmy in the category, which included AMC’s The Night Manager and History’s Roots revival.

According to the Academy, a limited series is defined as a program with two (2) or more episodes with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story and does not have an ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons. A two-thirds vote from a nine-member panel was required to approve the petition.

Netflix this year revived Gilmore Girls as four 90-minute telepics picking up nine years the original series, which ran from 2000-2006 on the WB and 2008-2007 on the CW.

Nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmys are July 13.