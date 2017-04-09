Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys 2017 is kicking off this morning with Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure about to hit the stage at a packed DGA Theater in Hollywood for a jam-packed kickoff to TV awards season.

After its successful launch last year as a sequel to our long-running annual The Contenders Oscars event, today’s all-day Contenders Emmys shindig is packed with our biggest lineup ever. Starting with the Netflix-sponsored buffet breakfast and Rae, there will be more than 140 pivotal stars and creatives onstage from 50 shows and 25 networks. The invitation-only event allows TV Academy and guild voters to get the inside track early and exclusively in the first major Hollywood Emmys event of the season. It leads up to the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

If you aren’t at the DGA today, check back on Deadline throughout the day for complete coverage, and keep an eye on our Facebook page (here) and Twitter (here) for exclusive behind-the-scenes peeks. The hashtag is #DeadlineContenders.

Today’s lineup features HBO’s Insecure and The Leftovers, NBC’s This Is Us, Amazon’s One Mississippi and Sneaky Pete and AMC’s Better Call Saul, which debuts its third season tomorrow. Netflix’s The Gilmore Girls, TV Land’s Nobodies and Younger, and CBS TV Studios’ Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane The Virgin and The Late Late Show With James Corden. Also, Syfy and Universal Cable Productions’ The Magicians will be here for panels hosted by Deadline’s editors-in-chiefs Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming Jr., Pete Hammond, myself and TVLine’s Michael Ausiello.

Also on the docket: Starz’ American Gods, A+E Network’s Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath, Six and UnReal; the new One Day At A Time and The Goldbergs from Sony Pictures TV; OWN’s Ava DuVernay-helmed Queen Sugar; and Comedy Central’s Drunk History. Additionally, ABC Studios’ American Crime and When We Rise; and FX’s Baskets, Better Things, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Man Seeking Women and You’re The Worst will be here too. Also will Masterpiece on PBS’ Victoria and WGN America’s Underground, Showtime’s Billions and Shameless, Audience’s Kingdom and You Me Her, TBS’ Angie Tribeca and Search Party, and Fox’s Shots Fired. National Geographic’s upcoming Einstein drama Genius is also joining, as is Epix’s Berlin Station and Graves, and 20th Century Fox TV’s comedies Speechless, The Last Man On Earth and The Mick. Hulu will end the day with Casual, The Path, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years and the April 26-premiering The Handmaid’s Tale based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel.

Lunch, sponsored by ABC Studios and Black-ish, will include appearances by the cast led by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne as well as creator/executive producer Kenya Barris. A Hulu-hosted cocktail reception in the DGA lobby wraps up the day.

The full schedule for today can be found here.