EXCLUSIVE: Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla and Tri G LLC have committed to co-finance with Marro Films The War with Grandpa, a comedy that will also have one of the youngest credited producers in film history. Deadline previously revealed the film will re-team The Deer Hunter stars Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken. They will now be joined by Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle, with The Weinstein Company distributing. Tim Hill is directing the adaptation of the Robert Kimmel Smith novel and production starts Monday. The book was originally brought to Marro Films CEO Rosa Morris-Peart by her then 8-year old son, Marvin III, who had just read the book as an assignment in school and thought it would make for a very cool movie.

Said his father, Marvin Jr: “My wife and I always told our son, if you wanted to see the movie, you have to first read the book. He read all the Harry Potters at age five, and got this assignment in class. Half the class got The War with Grandpa, the other half got another book. He came home and said, ‘I wanted to see the movie, and couldn’t find it.’ We tried to help him find it and there was no movie. We read it and thought, the kid is onto something.’ They optioned it and got a blind theatrical commitment from TWC. The youth, they call him Tre, will get exec producer credit. He is 11.

Marvin Peart, Rosa Morris-Peart, and Phillip Glasser of Marro Films are producing. The film centers on Peter, who has no choice but to declare war after his grandfather moves into his home and takes Peter’s bedroom. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even.

Deal comes after EFO green lit Escape Plan 3 with Sylvester Stallone with a start date of August 15th. The company is in post-production on Escape Plan 2 with Stallone, as well as the John Gotti biopic Gotti starring John Travolta.