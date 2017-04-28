STX Entertainment’s release of EuropaCorp’s The Circle chalked up $430K in previews last night. The sci-fi thriller directed by James Ponsoldt and starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson isn’t expected to unseat Universal’s reigning box office champ The Fate of the Furious, rather bring in $11M-$12M at 3,163 locations. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile among regular-ranked movies, The Fate of the Furious led all films yesterday with $1.95M at 4,329 locations taking its two tally to $173.3M. Pic is expected to ring in between $24M-$25M in its third lap at No. 1 which will bring F8 close to the $200M mark. Given how Easter fell two years ago, Furious 7 was able to have a four-weekend run at No. 1, feat no other Fast and Furious ever accomplished. With the first weekend of summer in close proximity to Easter, Fate of the Furious will only have a three-weekend run at No. 1.

Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Eugenio Derbez comedy How to Be a Latin Lover will open in 1,118 locations. The Mexican comedian’s previous stateside release Instructions Not Included minted $7.8M at 348 theaters for a notable $22K per theater.

