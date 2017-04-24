IM Global Television is developing The Black Company, based on Glen Cook’s (Garrett P.I. series) fantasy books as a TV series, along with Eliza Dushku’s Boston Diva Productions and David Goyer’s Phantom Four, with Dushku set to star.

Boston Diva Prods optioned the ten-book epic action fantasy series, as well as the forthcoming book, Port of Shadows, which falls between Book 1 and 2 in the series and will be published by Tor Books in 2018. Dushku (Bull, Dollhouse, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will star in the pivotal role of the dark sorceress, The Lady.

The series follows the exploits of the Black Company, an elite mercenary unit that carries out the often nefarious deeds of the highest bidder across a Tolkeinesque landscape. When these hard-bitten men discover the prophecy that the embodiment of good has been reborn, they must re-examine their loyalties. The Lady (Dushku), who rules over the Northern Empire, uses the Black Company to further her domination of a power structure rife with usurpers. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Goyer (Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, Starz’s Da Vinci’s Demons, ABC’s Flash Forward) will executive produce under his first-look deal with IM Global TV, along with Kevin Turen (Birth of a Nation, All Is Lost, Arbitrage). Also on board as executive producers through Boston Diva are Dushku, Nate Dushku, and Ami Lourie, along with Sam Maydew (John Leguizamo’s Ghetto Klown) of Silver Lining Entertainment.

“Glen Cook’s books turn the traditional fantasy adventure tropes on their ear with wry, dimensional characters and a modern sensibility,” said IM Global Television President Mark Stern. “We’re excited to explore this intricate and exciting world for television with David and Kevin along with Eliza, Nate, Ami and Sam.”

“The Black Company is vast in scope yet remains fundamentally relevant through the morally ambiguous choices it presents at every turn,” added Dushku. “We are excited to bring Glen Cook’s classic story to life with Mark and David, luminaries in the cinematic pursuit of science fiction and epic fantasy, who will inevitably assemble poignant characters embroiled in jaw-dropping action.”

IM Global Television is a joint venture between prolific independent studio IM Global, Chinese digital giant Tencent and Tang Media Partners.

Cook is repped by agent Russell Galen for both the television and publishing deals.