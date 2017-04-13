EXCLUSIVE: Prior to its April 21 premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Elian, the documentary about the five-year old boy who became embroiled in a United States-Cuban immigration controversy and custody battle 17 years ago, has been picked up by Gravitas Ventures for U.S. theatrical, digital, and video distribution. Pic will roll out in New York and Los Angeles on May 19.

While the pic recounts the remarkable survival story of Elian Gonzalez, directors Ross McDonnell and Tim Golden gained unprecedented access to a now articulate 23-year-old Gonzalez, who lives in a post-Castro era Cuba.

CNN Films co-produced Elian, and is the worldwide broadcast and mobile presenter. The network also has exclusive domestic TV rights. Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming video home for the doc.

Elian is narrated by Tony Award-nominee Raúl Esparza. Pic was executive-produced by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions. Amy Entelis of CNN Films also serves as EP and Courtney Sexton is the supervising producer. Elian was conceived and produced by Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films Ltd. The deal was negotiated by Nolan Gallagher for Gravitas Ventures, and by Jonathan Ford with Content Media Corporation on behalf of the filmmakers.