El Rey Network has hired brand strategist Alma Derricks as chief marketing officer, a newly created position overseeing all consumer and trade marketing.

“With her diverse background in entertainment focused on the consumer experience, Alma is a supreme marketer with a deep understanding of what resonates with audiences,” said Daniel Tibbets, president & general manager of the English-language lifestyle network. “She comes to El Rey with fresh ideas and enthusiasm, and she will be an integral part of the team shepherding the El Rey brand to the next level.”

Derricks will work with El Rey’s creative and content teams to strengthen the network’s outreach to the its targeted audience and highlight the networks digital content. She’ll be based in Los Angeles and report directly to Tibbets, and will be responsible for developing and leading strategic marketing initiatives that reach audiences through current and future media platforms.

Derricks most recently served as vice president, sales and marketing for the Resident Shows Division of Cirque du Soleil, which oversees a portfolio of eight permanent shows in Las Vegas and Orlando. Prior to Cirque, she developed and launched multimedia brand extensions for franchises including Star Trek, Entertainment Tonight, Dilbert and Peanuts through a series of senior management and consulting positions at Paramount, United Media, the Los Angeles Times and HBO.

Previously, as a firm director in Deloitte Consulting’s strategy practice, Derricks managed strategic planning, new product launches and branding for clients including Verizon, NBC Universal, Southwest Airlines, Redbox and Blue Man Group.

Founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, El Rey is an English-language lifestyle network targeting what it terms “strivers” – viewers “who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy.”