Music Box Films Managing Director Edward Arentz is leaving the company he co-founded with William Schopf nine years ago. Arentz oversaw acquisition, marketing and distribution at the boutique distribution label for the U.S. art house company and has released about 100 titles over the years. Music Box earned seven Academy Award nominations for such films a A Man Called Ove and The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.

Music Box Films also released some of the biggest foreign-language art house films with the original Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Pawel Pawlikowski’s Foreign Language Oscar-winning Ida

Other films Music Box include Tell No One, based on the bestselling book by Harlen Coben; Terence Davies’s The Deep Blue Sea; and the the Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary Meru.

“It’s been a wonderful run with Music Box,” Arentz said. “We’ve had great success identifying and championing highly accomplished yet undervalued films, returned significant overages to our licensors, and I had the pleasure of working with a host of talented filmmakers and performers. It’s always hard to leave behind a winning team, but I’m drawn to new creative challenges and wish them well.”