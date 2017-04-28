Eden Gaha is stepping down as president of unscripted at Endemol Shine North America.

Gaha was the last remaining top executive from the Shine side of the company following the 2015 merger with Endemol USA and the second major departure within six months following the November exit of co-CEO and co-chairman Charlie Corwin.

“After 15 years in unscripted television, going from PA to President, it’s time for me to move on to the next challenge,” Gaha said in a statement. “While it’s difficult to say goodbye to such an incredible team at Endemol Shine, I’m excited by the opportunities that have come my way and look forward to soon sharing details of my new venture.”

We hear this was a mutual parting of ways and there are no current plans to replace his role. CEO Cris Abrego will continue working closely with and overseeing the unscripted team, which includes Rob Smith EVP, Head of Unscripted and Michael Weinberg, SVP Unscripted Development.

Gaha originally joined Shine America in 2011, where he was responsible for oversight of all the company’s unscripted and creative development initiatives.

Gaha served as executive producer on many of the company’s top unscripted series including MasterChef and MasterChef Junior (Fox), Hunted (CBS), Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC) and upcoming Page Six TV (syndicated), Superhuman (Fox) and Ambulance (CBS).

Gaha joined Shine America from Mark Burnett Productions, where he served as the showrunner/executive producer on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice for five seasons.

He also served as a supervising producer on the long-running CBS series Survivor for two seasons and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.