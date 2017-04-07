Illustrious Hollywood actor Ed Asner, known for classics like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and it’s spin-off Lou Grant, has been tapped for the title role in the upcoming family film The Santa Files. From writer-director Tom Denucci, the pic is about a group of outcast kids who go on a holiday adventure hunt to find Santa Claus. Production is slated to being this month in Providence, RI. Phillip Goldfine and David Gere are producing while Benjamin Sacks and Jason Hewitt will serve as exec producer. Asner is no stranger to playing ol’ Saint Nick as he’s tackled the role in numerous films including the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy Elf and its animated successor Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas. He’s repped by Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.

Fox’s Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda has cast newcomer Clark Moore in the upcoming YA drama from director Greg Berlanti. The film is about a teen who is forced to come to terms with his sexuality and step out of his comfort zone. It’s based on Becky Albertalli’s novel, with the screenplay adapted by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing. Moore, whos has appeared on Fox’s musical comedy Glee and NBC’s The Sing Off, is repped by Schachter Entertainment and Atlanta Models & Talent.