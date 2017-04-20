E! announced two promotions to its programming & development team today: Leela Pon has been upped to Senior Vice President and Betsy Slenzak to Vice President. “Leela and Betsy are talented creative executives who have contributed tremendously to E!’s success as an unscripted powerhouse,” said Jeff Olde, EVP, Programming & Development for E!, in a memo to staff.

Pon, says Olde, has been responsible for the development of such E! series as Botched, Botched By Nature, Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills, WAGS and WAGS: Miami. She’ll oversee season two of Famously Single. Pon was previously Vice President, Programming & Development.

Slenzak oversees E!’s longtime fashion franchise Fashion Police, Botched and a variety of unscripted development projects. Olde said she was instrumental in bringing to the network the upcoming What Happens at The Abbey, set to debut in May and which she’ll share with Pon. Slenzak was Director, Programming & Development.